Tear Gas Fired As Hundreds Protest Over Kenya Tax Hikes
Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Kenyan police fired tear gas as hundreds of protesters took to the streets in Nairobi on Thursday, vowing nation-wide demonstrations against tax hikes that many fear will worsen a cost-of-living crisis.
The cash-strapped government of President William Ruto agreed to make concessions on Tuesday after hundreds of mostly young protesters clashed with the police in the capital.
But the government will still go ahead with some tax increases and has defended the proposed hikes as necessary for filling its coffers and cutting reliance on external borrowing.
Protesters have vowed to stage demonstrations across the country, including in the Indian Ocean city of Mombasa and the lakeside city of Kisumu, both opposition bastions.
"They need to reject the bill, not edit it," Sarah Njoroge, 21, told AFP.
"It appears that they think we are vocal on social media and will get tired."
The authorities have blocked several roads near parliament in Nairobi and deployed a heavy police presence, after lawmakers began debating the bill on Wednesday.
Protesters in Nairobi said they would march to parliament, which must pass the final version of the bill before June 30.
A parliament source told AFP that a vote on the proposals was expected on June 27.
The taxes were projected to raise 346.7 billion shillings ($2.7 billion), equivalent to 1.9 percent of GDP, and reduce the budget deficit from 5.7 percent to 3.3 percent of GDP.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 June 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 June 2024
PTV’s “Esaar Abad” to premiere on Eid ul Adha
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to field first against Ireland
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
More Stories From World
-
Russia pounds Ukraine energy sites in latest 'mass' attack2 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index rebounds on bargain-buying2 minutes ago
-
UK's Sunak faces call for election date betting probe2 minutes ago
-
'Generous host countries need support, resources': UN chief on World Refugee Day1 hour ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index rebounds on bargain-buying3 hours ago
-
Climate change made deadly heat 35x more likely in US, Mexico, C. America3 hours ago
-
'Nature's mirror': Climate change batters Albania's butterflies3 hours ago
-
Germany's coalition in impasse over 2025 budget3 hours ago
-
Family in dark as Yemeni-Dutch man languishes in Saudi prison4 hours ago
-
Swedish court to rule on top Syrian officer war crimes charges4 hours ago
-
Chinese sailors wield knives, axe in disputed sea clash with Philippines4 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s post-Hajj flight operation begins amid tears, contentment4 hours ago