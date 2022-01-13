UrduPoint.com

Tear Gas Fired As Sudan Coup Opponents Keep Up Protests

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 08:41 PM

Tear gas fired as Sudan coup opponents keep up protests

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at thousands of protesters heading toward the presidential palace on Thursday to demonstrate against an October coup, witnesses said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas at thousands of protesters heading toward the presidential palace on Thursday to demonstrate against an October coup, witnesses said.

The demonstrations which converged from several parts of Khartoum came only days after the United Nations launched a bid to facilitate talks between Sudanese factions.

The push was aimed at resolving the crisis since the October 25 military coup led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the resignation of the civilian prime minister Abdalla Hamdok earlier this month.

Protesters chanted: "With all our power, we are heading to the palace" as they converged on the city centre, witnesses said.

Others hollered: "Burhan is dirty, brought to (power) by the Islamists," who were dominant under the three-decade rule of general-turned-president Omar al-Bashir, ousted in April 2019 following months of mass protests.

Security forces fired volleys of tear gas to disperse the protesters, according to witnesses.

Pro-democracy activists have organised regular demonstrations against the military takeover, which derailed a transition to civilian rule following Bashir's ouster.

The protests have been met by a bloody crackdown that has left at least 63 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to medics.

On Monday, UN special representative Volker Perthes said he was launching "consultations" with political and social actors along with armed and civil society groups.

"We don't accept this initiative at all," 62-year-old protester Awad Saleh said.

"It's not clear what points it constitutes and so for us it is deficient." The latest UN push received a mixed response from Sudanese factions.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, an independent trade union confederation which has been instrumental in organising the protests, said that it completely rejected the UN-facilitated talks.

The mainstream faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change, the leading civilian pro-democracy group, said it will "discuss" the invitation internally and announce its vision.

Spokesman Wagdy Saleh said the FFC rejected "any partnership" with the military.

But the ruling Sovereign Council -- formed by Burhan following the coup with himself as chairman -- welcomed the talks.

The UN push came a week after the resignation of the civilian premier, who had only been reinstated on November 21 after weeks of house arrest during the coup.

In his resignation speech, Hamdok warned that Sudan was now at a "dangerous crossroads threatening its very survival".

Related Topics

Dead Prime Minister United Nations Civil Society Khartoum Sudan April October November Gas 2019 All From Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited

Recent Stories

Australia researchers break ground on quantum comp ..

Australia researchers break ground on quantum computers

2 minutes ago
 Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter tre ..

Placing of Punjab Games among top five Twitter trends reflects public interest , ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among y ..

Punjab Games logo, promo to create passion among youth: minister

2 minutes ago
 PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

PTI govt focusing on self-reliance approach: SACM

2 minutes ago
 ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

ICT LG Ordinance 2021 laid in National Assembly

2 minutes ago
 10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB ..

10 nomination papers filed for by-elections in RCB Ward 2

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.