Tear gas fired at Sudan protesters: AFP correspondent

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Saturday at an anti-coup protest in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, an AFP correspondent said.

Dozens were chanting against the military when officers fired the tear gas and dispersed the demonstration, the correspondent said, two days after the military sought to tighten its grip by forming a new ruling council.