Tear Gas Fired At Sudan Protesters: AFP Correspondent

Sat 13th November 2021 | 07:23 PM

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas on Saturday at an anti-coup protest in the capital's twin city of Omdurman, an AFP correspondent said

Dozens were chanting against the military when officers fired the tear gas and dispersed the demonstration, the correspondent said, two days after the military sought to tighten its grip by forming a new ruling council.

