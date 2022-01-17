UrduPoint.com

Tear Gas Fired At Thousands Rallying In Sudan Against Coup

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Tear gas fired at thousands rallying in Sudan against coup

Thousands rallied again on Monday in Sudan to oppose a military coup which occurred nearly three months ago but security forces quickly fired tear gas towards them, an AFP correspondent said

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Thousands rallied again on Monday in Sudan to oppose a military coup which occurred nearly three months ago but security forces quickly fired tear gas towards them, an AFP correspondent said.

The latest protests came with US envoy to the Horn of Africa David Satterfield and Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Phee expected in Khartoum early this week to push a message of "justice" for the Sudanese.

Demonstrators carrying the Sudanese flag gathered in central Khartoum as well as Wad Madani, a city to the south.

Security officers who deployed in large numbers fired volleys of tear gas -- a regular tactic -- at the Khartoum protesters heading toward the presidential palace, an AFP correspondent said.

Sawsan Salah, from the capital's twin city of Omdurman, said protesters burnt car tyres and carried photos of people killed during other demonstrations since the October 25 coup.

In Wad Madani, "around 2,000 people took to the streets as they called for civilian rule," said Emad Mohammed, a witness there.

Protesters -- sometimes numbering in the tens of thousands -- have regularly taken to the streets despite a deadly security clampdown and periodic cuts to communications since the putsch led by army general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The military takeover triggered wide international condemnation and derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule following the April 2019 ouster of longtime autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

The crackdown has so far killed at least 64 people, and left hundreds wounded, according to an independent group of medics.

On Thursday, Sudanese authorities said protesters stabbed to death a police general, the first fatality among security forces.

Authorities have repeatedly denied using live ammunition in confronting demonstrators and insist scores of security personnel have been wounded during protests that have often "deviated from peacefulness".

Related Topics

Africa Army Police Condemnation Car David Omdurman Khartoum Sudan April October Gas 2019 From

Recent Stories

Timber thieves held while cutting tree

Timber thieves held while cutting tree

1 minute ago
 LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

LUMS celebrated its Convocation 2020 and 2021

33 minutes ago
 Policy formulated for high value-added agri export ..

Policy formulated for high value-added agri exports promotion: ACS

1 minute ago
 OECD Says Economic Growth May Slow Down in Several ..

OECD Says Economic Growth May Slow Down in Several Major Countries

1 minute ago
 China cancels plans to sell Olympic tickets to pub ..

China cancels plans to sell Olympic tickets to public

1 minute ago
 Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked ..

Facebook unblocks Russian foreign ministry-linked page

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.