Tear gas fired outside court in Greek neo-Nazi trial

Police in Athens clashed with anti-fascist protesters on Wednesday after a court branded neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn a criminal organisation in a landmark ruling

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in Athens clashed with anti-fascist protesters on Wednesday after a court branded neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn a criminal organisation in a landmark ruling.

The police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse protesters who threw firebombs on the sidelines of a demonstration of some 15,000 people, according to police estimates.