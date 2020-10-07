UrduPoint.com
Tear Gas Fired Outside Court In Greek Neo-Nazi Trial

Wed 07th October 2020

Athens (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Police in Athens clashed with anti-fascist protesters on Wednesday after a court branded neo-Nazi group Golden Dawn a criminal organisation in a landmark ruling.

The police used tear gas and a water cannon to disperse protesters who threw firebombs on the sidelines of a demonstration of some 15,000 people, according to police estimates.

More Stories From World

