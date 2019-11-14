UrduPoint.com
Tear Gas Grenades Kill 3 Protesters In Baghdad: Medics

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 02:49 PM

Three protesters were killed by tear gas canisters in Baghdad on Thursday, medical sources told AFP, the latest deaths from what human rights groups have slammed as a "gruesome" misuse of the weapon

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Three protesters were killed by tear gas canisters in Baghdad on Thursday, medical sources told AFP, the latest deaths from what human rights groups have slammed as a "gruesome" misuse of the weapon.

The United Nations had already documented 16 deaths from such military-grade canisters, which are up to 10 times heavier than regular tear gas grenades and can pierce skulls or lungs.

More than 330 people have been killed since protests erupted in Iraq on October 1.

