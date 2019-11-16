Tear gas grenades kill Iraq protesters as authorities feel heat

(@FahadShabbir)

Four protesters were killed by tear gas canisters in Baghdad on Thursday as security forces try to snuff out the largest grassroots movement to sweep Iraq in years

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Four protesters were killed by tear gas canisters in Baghdad on Thursday as security forces try to snuff out the largest grassroots movement to sweep Iraq in years.

Iraq's political elite has come under renewed pressure in recent days from both the street and the international community to seriously address calls for sweeping reform.

There has been mounting international criticism of the authorities' response to the protests, which have left more than 330 dead since October 1.

Early Thursday, four protesters were killed by tear gas canisters near the main Baghdad protest camp in Tahrir (Liberation) Square, medical sources told AFP.

Skirmishes broke out between security forces and protesters, with clusters of young men wearing surgical masks and construction helmets tossing tear gas canisters back at riot police stationed behind concrete blast walls.

The protesters have occupied the square for three weeks, bravinglive rounds, stun grenades and even machine gun fire.