UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tear Gas Grenades Kill Iraq Protesters As Authorities Feel Heat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:37 AM

Tear gas grenades kill Iraq protesters as authorities feel heat

Four protesters were killed by tear gas canisters in Baghdad on Thursday as security forces try to snuff out the largest grassroots movement to sweep Iraq in years

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :Four protesters were killed by tear gas canisters in Baghdad on Thursday as security forces try to snuff out the largest grassroots movement to sweep Iraq in years.

Iraq's political elite has come under renewed pressure in recent days from both the street and the international community to seriously address calls for sweeping reform.

There has been mounting international criticism of the authorities' response to the protests, which have left more than 330 dead since October 1.

Early Thursday, four protesters were killed by tear gas canisters near the main Baghdad protest camp in Tahrir (Liberation) Square, medical sources told AFP.

Skirmishes broke out between security forces and protesters, with clusters of young men wearing surgical masks and construction helmets tossing tear gas canisters back at riot police stationed behind concrete blast walls.

The protesters have occupied the square for three weeks, bravinglive rounds, stun grenades and even machine gun fire.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Protest Police Iraq Young Baghdad Turkish Lira October Gas From

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

1 hour ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

1 hour ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

1 hour ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

1 hour ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.