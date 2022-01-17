Tear gas in Sudan as thousands protest coup: AFP

Thousands in Sudan took to the streets Monday to protest a military coup nearly three months ago, and were quickly met by tear gas fired by security forces, according to an AFP correspondent

Khartoum, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Thousands in Sudan took to the streets Monday to protest a military coup nearly three months ago, and were quickly met by tear gas fired by security forces, according to an AFP correspondent.

Security officers had deployed in large numbers as the demonstrators carrying the Sudanese flag gathered in the capital, Khartoum, as well as other cities.