Tear In Russian Segment Of ISS About 1 Inch Long, Taped With Kapton - Source

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 05:12 PM

Tear in Russian Segment of ISS About 1 Inch Long, Taped With Kapton - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) The fissure in the Russian sector of the International Space Station (ISS) is between 2 and 4 centimeters (0.7 -1.5 inches) and was temporarily patched up with a Kapton tape, a source from the space industry told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, one of the crew members, cosmonaut Ivan Vagner reported to the ground that the crew had found a makeshift solution for the leak.

"The analysis of the photos suggests that the fissure in Zvezda module is two to four centimeters long. Cosmonaut [Sergey] Ryzhikov taped it with Kapton [specialized tape that is a particularly good insulator]," the source said.

