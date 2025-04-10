Tearful Doncic Scores 45 On Return To Dallas As Lakers Clinch Playoff Spot
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:09 PM
Luka Doncic shrugged off the raw emotion of his return to Dallas with a dazzling 45-point display against his former club as the Los Angeles Lakers downed the Mavericks 112-97 to punch their ticket to the NBA playoffs on Wednesday
Doncic, who joined the Lakers from Dallas in February in one of the most shocking trades in NBA history, was given a rousing reception by Mavs fans packed into the American Airlines Center to pay tribute to their former hero.
A pre-game video montage was screened in the arena just before Doncic was introduced to the sellout crowd of 20,841 fans, many wearing t-shirts bearing the words "Thanks for Everything", written in the 26-year-old's native Slovenian.
Doncic visibly teared up as he watched the tribute, and looked distraught as he was comforted by Lakers team-mate LeBron James moments before tip-off.
