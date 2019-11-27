UrduPoint.com
Tears And Prayers As Vietnam Village Mourns Cousins Killed In UK Truck Tragedy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 27th November 2019 | 03:01 PM

Tears and prayers as Vietnam village mourns cousins killed in UK truck tragedy

They wailed and clutched white roses, praying for their dead -- families of two cousins who were among 39 Vietnamese found in a truck in Britain held emotional homecomings for the young men Wednesday

Dien Chau, Vietnam, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :They wailed and clutched white roses, praying for their dead -- families of two cousins who were among 39 Vietnamese found in a truck in Britain held emotional homecomings for the young men Wednesday.

Relatives have waited weeks for their bodies to come home, after they were discovered lifeless in a refrigerated container in Essex, east of London, last month.

Hoang Van Tiep, 18, and his 33-year-old cousin Nguyen Van Hung were among 39 people found in the truck, a tragedy that has paralysed communities with grief across central Vietnam, where most of the victims came from.

On Wednesday, 16 canvas-covered coffins finally arrived in Hanoi, unloaded off a flight from London in the early hours before being rushed to their hometowns in ambulances.

The coffins carried a grim warning message for their minders: "Human remains, handle with care".

In a tucked-away corner of Dien Chau district in central Nghe An province, hundreds of relatives, friends and villagers gathered to greet the bodies of the two cousins.

The men boarded the ill-fated truck together, sending their final messages to family on October 21, two days before their bodies were discovered.

Huge crowds of mourning villagers mobbed a pair of ambulances carrying the bodies Wednesday, some relatives jostling to get the caskets out to carry them to their ancestral homes.

Priests stood nearby and prayed, as black-clad relatives wailed.

"It's so sad. Two funerals for two young men, just a few steps away from each other," said neighbour Thu Nga, carrying a white rose, a common funerary flower in Vietnam.

"They were good men, they just wanted to earn money for the family. So unlucky," she told AFP.

