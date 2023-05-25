"Someone like this should live forever," said one of Tina Turner's neighbours as she laid flowers outside the rock legend's home in Switzerland on Thursday

Ksnacht, Switzerland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :"Someone like this should live forever," said one of Tina Turner's neighbours as she laid flowers outside the rock legend's home in Switzerland on Thursday.

Barbara Burkhalter was among a steady stream of people who left cards and messages outside Turner's chateau on Lake Zurich, where the 83-year-old queen of rock had lived for nearly three decades.

Turner's death on Wednesday sparked tributes from world leaders and fellow rock icons -- but also from her neighbours in the plush Zurich suburb of Kuesnacht, where the star lived a quiet life.

"I brought flowers and a little card. I really had to come," said Burkhalter, 69.

"We don't hear your voice any more but it's still inside my heart.""She was my favourite... We loved that she was here but we would never have bothered her."