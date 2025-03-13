Cheltenham, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Marine Nationale recorded an emotional win in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, the feature race of the second day of the Cheltenham Festival, nearly a month after the jockey that launched him Michael O'Sullivan died.

Winning rider Sean Flanagan raised his eyes and right hand to the sky in tribute to O'Sullivan, who enjoyed his breakthrough moment on Marine Nationale when they won the Supreme Novices Hurdle at the Festival in 2023.

"Michael this is for you," mouthed O'Flanagan.

O'Sullivan -- whose girlfriend Charlotte was present on Wednesday -- died aged 24 as a result of injuries suffered in a fall in February at the Irish racecourse of Thurles.

"It is hugely emotional for lots of reasons," said Flanagan.

"Us jockeys have been under a cloud for the last few weeks.

"I am only the guy who steered him around here, Michael was the one who made him the horse he is."

Winning trainer Barry Connell gave O'Sullivan his break in the sport and paid him a moving tribute.

"How poignant this is," he said.

"It has been an horrendous time.

"We went on a journey Michael and I, he rode Marine Nationale in all his races.

"It is an absolute tragedy he has left us.

"He achieved in a lifetime more than a lot of others have done.

"I dedicate this winner to Michael."

Marine Nationale came home clear, after Quilixios fell at the last, ahead of odds on favourite Jonbon, who made a dreadful error five fences from home and last year's winner Captain Guinness.

Two-time champion Energumene was pulled up lame.

Incredibly the day became even more poignant as Jazzy Matty -- the other winner O'Sullivan rode on that opening day at Cheltenham in 2023 -- won the following race the Grand Annual Chase.

"We all know who is looking down on us today," said winning jockey Danny Gilligan.

The New Lion roared for the Skelton family in the opener, jockey Harry Skelton driving home the winner for his trainer brother Dan in a thrilling finish, to see off the two Irish fancies The Yellow Clay and Final Demand.

"He's got it all! He's a good one and I am delighted he has come here and done it on the day," said Harry, sporting a black eye.

"First day I rode him as a three-year-old, I felt he is so different. You hope for this one time in your career."

Dan, like Harry son of 2016 Olympic showjumping gold medallist Nick, for his part puffed out his cheeks as his horse crossed the line clear.

"This is relief more than joy," said the trainer, who was recording his 11th winner at the Festival.

"He is a very special horse. Harry has given him an unbelievable ride."

- 'This is for him' -

Victory pushed the hosts somewhat surprisingly 5-3 ahead in the annual contest with Ireland for the Prestbury Cup, though, the Irish, clearly stung hit back winning the next five races.

Willie Mullins had the odds on favourite in Ballyburn in the Novices Chase but he floundered throughout and it was his stablemate the 20/1 outsider Lecky Watson who took the honours.

Winning jockey Sean O'Keeffe also dedicated the win to O'Sullivan.

"Michael O'Sullivan used to share a house with us here in Cheltenham," said O'Keeffe, who was riding his third Festival career winner.

"He loved this horse. This is for him."

Mullins took the next as well as 16/1 chance Jimmy du Seuil won the big handicap hurdle, showing little rustiness despite almost a year since his last race.

Mullins's nephew Danny Mullins like O'Keeffe took his Festival tally to three on a horse that finished second behind Ballyburn at the meeting last year.

"The snow this morning, I thought would help his chances -- he hit his stride and finished strong," said Danny.

The Irish were on a roll and the Cross Country Chase fell to them next, the winner Stumptown's rider Keith Donoghue winning it for a record fifth time.

However, it will be Ireland's fourth winner Marine Nationale and O'Sullivan who will be remembered for the years to come.