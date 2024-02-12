'Tears, Hugs' As Two Gaza Hostages Rescued
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM
Ramat Gan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) There were hugs and tears at Israel's largest hospital on Monday as two Gaza hostages were reunited with their families after being rescued in a deadly military raid.
Luis Har, 70, and Fernando Simon Marman, 60, embraced relatives at Sheba hospital after being airlifted from Gaza's southern city of Rafah.
AFP journalists in Gaza saw the bodies of some of around 100 Palestinians killed in air strikes accompanying the rescue operation, according to a toll from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.
Speaking from Sheba where the two rescued men were undergoing medical tests, Har's son-in-law described "a lot of tears, hugs, not many words".
"Luckily for us, as a family, they were saved tonight. But I must say that the job is not done," Idan Bejerano told journalists at Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv.
"We are happy today, but we didn't win. It's just another step towards bringing all the other" hostages home, he continued.
Bejerano told AFP the family had endured a "tough" and exhausting wait, trying to dispel rumours while militants released videos of some captives.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From World
-
European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data2 minutes ago
-
Two ex-Guantanamo prisoners return to Afghanistan2 hours ago
-
Deja vu or real fear? NATO grapples with Trump threats2 hours ago
-
Biscuits and hugs: Argentina's Milei mends fences with Pope2 hours ago
-
European stocks mostly rise as earnings give way to data2 hours ago
-
France plans to revoke birthplace citizenship in Mayotte2 hours ago
-
Safety worries for Paris balconies ahead of Olympics2 hours ago
-
'Up in the air': Red Sea crisis puts Yemen peace process on hold3 hours ago
-
Gunman kills three at Greek shipping company: police source3 hours ago
-
Court orders Netherlands to stop F-35 parts delivery to Israel4 hours ago
-
'Hell falling': Fear and grief in Rafah after deadly Israeli raid4 hours ago
-
Relatives of rescued hostages appeal for Gaza deal to free others4 hours ago