'Tears, Hugs' As Two Gaza Hostages Rescued

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2024 | 08:00 PM

'Tears, hugs' as two Gaza hostages rescued

Ramat Gan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) There were hugs and tears at Israel's largest hospital on Monday as two Gaza hostages were reunited with their families after being rescued in a deadly military raid.

Luis Har, 70, and Fernando Simon Marman, 60, embraced relatives at Sheba hospital after being airlifted from Gaza's southern city of Rafah.

AFP journalists in Gaza saw the bodies of some of around 100 Palestinians killed in air strikes accompanying the rescue operation, according to a toll from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza.

Speaking from Sheba where the two rescued men were undergoing medical tests, Har's son-in-law described "a lot of tears, hugs, not many words".

"Luckily for us, as a family, they were saved tonight. But I must say that the job is not done," Idan Bejerano told journalists at Sheba hospital near Tel Aviv.

"We are happy today, but we didn't win. It's just another step towards bringing all the other" hostages home, he continued.

Bejerano told AFP the family had endured a "tough" and exhausting wait, trying to dispel rumours while militants released videos of some captives.

More Stories From World