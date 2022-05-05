Tears, Hugs as US Crew Hands Over ISS Command to Russian Cosmonaut - NASA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) US astronauts and Russian cosmonauts cried and hugged each other as returning commander Tom Marshburn handed over formal command of the International Space Station to Roscosmos Flight Engineer Oleg Artemyev on Wednesday.

"Oleg, I know we'll be leaving the space station in good hands with you," Marshburn said. "I relinquish control of the space station to you."

Marshburn is scheduled to return to earth on Thursday on the SpaceX Dragon Endurance with his NASA crew mates Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer from Germany, ending a mission that began in November 2021, the US space agency said.

Artemyev, too, paid tribute to his colleagues.

"It was an unbelievable time together, brothers, sister for me, Sergey (Korsakov) and Denis (Matveev). Peace between our countries. Thank you for friendship," he said.

Artemyev will lead Expedition 67 until returning in late summer this year. The four departing US and European astronauts are due to splash down in the Atlantic Ocean off Florida. They have already been replaced by NASA astronauts Kjell Lindren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins with Samantha Cristoforetti from the ESA.