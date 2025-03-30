Tears, Prayers In Search For Monks Trapped By Myanmar Quake
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Mandalay, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) Covered in dust and resembling a Buddhist statue, the face of a dead monk emerges from the rubble of a religious examination hall in Mandalay flattened by Myanmar's devastating earthquake.
A rescue worker gently brushes some of the grey powder off the face before covering it respectfully with a fan. Under another concrete slab, flies crawl over a shaven head matted with blood.
The rotting odour of death permeated the air above the remains of the U Hla Thein monastery on Sunday, 48 hours after the shallow 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck, destroying buildings across the central Myanmar city.
More than 180 monks were taking the third session of a six-day exam for a senior level of monkhood when the tremors hit around 12:50 pm (0620 GMT) on Friday.
A picture shows them sitting on pink plastic chairs at individual desks in the cavernous hall, heads diligently bent over their papers as they worked.
An unknown number were able to escape as the three levels of one part of the building slammed down, one on top of another.
On Friday and Saturday a total of 21 people were rescued alive, and 13 bodies had been recovered by Sunday morning, a co-ordinator said.
It was impossible to say how many more lay crushed in the concrete, but it could be dozens.
Farmer Kyaw Swe's son Seikta was taking the exam at the time and was among the missing.
He became a novice at the age of nine and has been in the monkhood for 31 years.
"I am hoping he is alive," Kyaw Swe told AFP, a tear trickling down his cheek. "His mother is very sad.
"If it is your time to die, you can not avoid it. If you can abide by the Dhamma (Buddhist scripture), you will find some relief but if you can't you will be tormented."
