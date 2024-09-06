Tebogo Afterburners Ensure Zurich 200m Victory
Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Zurich, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Botswana's Letsile Tebogo produced a devastating finish to claim a thrilling victory in the men's 200m at the Diamond League meet in Zurich on Thursday.
The Olympic champion looked to have lost the race at a packed Letzigrund Stadium, but put on the afterburners to win in 19.55 seconds.
The 21-year-old Tebogo edged Olympic silver medallist Kenny Bednarek for the line, the American at 0.02sec.
Two more Americans followed, Erriyon Knighton rounding out the podium in 19.79sec, with Fred Kerley fourth in 19.81.
"I mean, that's the mentality that I've got, I always dig deep for the races and for everything, so, for me it means at lot," said Tebogo of his finish.
"Even tough it was not my 100 percent, I think that at the finals it is something that you will see," he said in reference to the Diamond League finals in Brussels next week.
Tebogo admitted that he had failed to produce a strong opening curve at the iconic track and field stadium in the Swiss city, as he had done for Olympic glory in Paris.
"Today, I did not run the curve, I only ran the home straight -- but with the Olympic final I ran throughout the whole race," he said.
"That is something I will do at the Diamond League final because there is still more inside me. I mean, it is all about taking risks.
"Without risks there is no rewards, so I am taking all the risks that I have got. As long as I finish the season healty, then I am good to go."
