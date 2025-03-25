Tech Progress Bolsters Energy Security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) In the early 20th century, China faced significant challenges to meet its domestic energy needs, relying heavily on imports to fuel its burgeoning industries. The discovery of the Karamay Oilfield in Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region marked a turning point, signaling the potential of domestic oil production.

This momentum continued with the discovery of the Daqing Oilfield in Heilongjiang province in the northeast in 1959. It is among China's largest oilfields and enabled basic self-sufficiency in oil production by the early 1960s. China shed its "oil-poor" label.

The subsequent decades witnessed rapid development in China's oil and gas industry. The 1960s and 1970s saw the development of major oilfields such as Shengli in Shandong province, bolstering domestic production. By 1978, China's annual crude oil production exceeded 100 million tonnes, making it one of the world's leading oil producers.

The strides continue. Notably, the Tarim Oilfield, located in the heart of the Taklamakan Desert in Xinjiang, has emerged as the country's largest ultra-deep oil and gas production base. As of early 2025, a cumulative 150 million tonnes of oil and gas equivalent was excavated from the Tarim Oilfield, from depths exceeding 6,000 meters, underscoring China's advancements in ultra-deep drilling technologies.

In the first two months of this year alone, the field produced over three million tonnes of oil and gas equivalent, with production increasing daily. This achievement highlights China's commitment to exploring and developing challenging reserves to ensure energy security.

In addition, the China National Petroleum Corporation, for instance, has established a presence in 33 countries, with its overseas production exceeding 100 million tonnes annually as of 2019. These investments not only secure energy supplies but also foster bilateral relations and economic partnerships.

China's advancements in oil and gas extraction technologies have been instrumental in helping access previously inaccessible reserves. The successful drilling of the Deep Earth Tarim-1 well to a depth of 10,910 meters is a testament to China's engineering prowess and determination to push the boundaries of resource exploration. Such achievements are crucial as the country seeks to tap into its vast unconventional oil and gas resources, including shale gas and ultra-deep reservoirs.

The development of the Fuman Oil Area within the Tarim Oilfield exemplifies China's commitment to maximizing its domestic resources. With oil and gas reserves exceeding one billion tonnes, the Fuman Oil Area is poised to become a major contributor to China's energy supply.