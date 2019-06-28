Technical Characteristics of Sarmat Missiles Disclosed for 1st Time at Army-2019 Forum

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Tactical and technical characteristics of Russia's Sarmat heavy intercontinental ballistic missile were disclosed for the first time at the International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019, which is currently being held outside Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Thursday.

According to a booklet, presented as part of one of the event's exhibitions, Sarmat missile has the firing range of 18,000 kilometers (11,185 miles), while its launch mass totals 208.1 tonnes. Payload capacity of the missile amounts to less than 10 tonnes, the correspondent reported.

The missile is 35.5 meters (116.5 feet) long and has 3 meters in diameter, while its fuel load is 178 tonnes.

Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile is one of the new weapons in Russia's strategic arsenal, which Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled back in 2018. This type of missile is expected to replace Voyevoda ballistic missiles. First mass-produced Sarmat missiles are scheduled to enter service in 2021.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 started in Patriot Park in the Moscow Region on Tuesday and will run until Sunday. Up to 120 nations participated in the forum's opening ceremony, which is twice more than in 2018. In addition, 101 foreign firms are partaking in the event. Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.