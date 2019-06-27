UrduPoint.com
Technical Design Of New Russian Guided Missile Monolit To Be Completed By 2020 - Rostec

Technical design documents for a new Russian guided missile Monolit will be completed by the end of 2019, Industrial Director of the Rostec's Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov told Sputnik

PATRIOT PARK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Technical design documents for a new Russian guided missile Monolit will be completed by the end of 2019, Industrial Director of the Rostec's Armament Cluster Sergey Abramov told Sputnik.

"According to plans, we will complete the technical design documents by the end of this year and will agree development guidelines with the customer.

And, perhaps, in two years, we will have a prototype," Abramov said on the sidelines of International Miltary-Technical Forum Army-2019.

The 5th Army-2019 forum, which showcases modern arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday and will run through Sunday.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

