Technical Experts See No Violations Affecting Results Of Moscow's Online Vote

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 02:14 PM

Auditing did not confirm alleged violations in Moscow's online vote in the recent parliamentary elections, as technical experts found no violations capable of affecting vote results, the center for public election observation said on Friday

"Auditing by a technical group, which was formed by the center on the initiative of and with participation of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, did not confirm claims about possible violations in the remote electronic voting," the center wrote on Telegram.

The technical group did not detect any violations in the operation of the online voting system that could influence the final results, the monitors added.

"Expert's hypothesis about 'suspicious' diagram behavior is connected to external factors, including newsletters timing," the statement read.

