Technical Failure in British Airways System Disrupts Flights at Heathrow Airport - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) British Airways has experienced a technical failure, resulting in flight cancellations at London's Heathrow airport, the airline said on Wednesday.

"We're investigating and working hard to resolve a technical issue and apologize for the inconvenience," the air company said, as quoted by Sky news.

Later in the day, the company confirmed that it had experienced a technical issue for a short time, which affected its operation at Heathrow Terminal 5.

"This has now been resolved and we're resuming flight operations. We've apologized to customers who have been inconvenienced," the company noted.

At the same time, UK radio broadcaster LBC reported that the disruption left passengers stuck in lines for hours. According to the radio, at least two flights were forced to land at Gatwick airport, located over 40 miles away from Heathrow.