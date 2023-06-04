UrduPoint.com

Technical Glitch Behind Deadly Train Collision In India - Railway Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 04, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Technical Glitch Behind Deadly Train Collision in India - Railway Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2023) A technical glitch in the electronic interlocking system caused a collision of three trains in the Indian state of Odisha, which resulted in over 280 people dead and hundreds more injured, Indian Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said Sunday.

"It is about point machine, electronic interlocking. The change that occurred during electronic interlocking, the accident happened due to that. Whoever did it and how it happened will be found out after proper investigation," Vaishnaw said in an interview to Indian NDTV channel.

An electronic interlocking system is a safety system designed to prevent inconsistent movements between trains.

The train collision occurred Friday evening near the city of Balasore. According to the Indian Railways Ministry, several coaches of a passenger train traveling from Kolkata to Chennai derailed due to a collision with a freight train and fell onto the opposite track. After some time, another passenger train collided with them and several more coaches carrying people derailed.

According to the latest data, because of the accident 288 people died and more than 900 were wounded.

