LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Westminster Magistrates' Court in the UK capital of London will hold a technical hearing on July 13 in the extradition case of Russian businessman Oleg Tinkov, who is facing tax charges in the United States, a court spokesman told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The hearing was initially scheduled for April 17 but has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Tinkov is not expected to be present at the hearing, which will consist of both legal teams discussing the case procedure, the spokesperson said.

The US Department of Justice has requested the extradition of the businessman, who recently stood down as the head of Tinkoff Bank, for allegedly filing false tax returns. He faces up to six years in a US jail if convicted.

In October, Tinkov was diagnosed with acute leukemia and stated in March that he has already undergone several cycles of chemotherapy.