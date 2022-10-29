Technical Issue Could Lead to Failure of Epsilon-6 Rocket Launch in Japan - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) The probable cause of the launch failure of the Japanese Epsilon-6 rocket, which was destroyed due to a deviation from the target position, could be the incorrect operation of the gas-jet rudders of the second stage, Japanese media reported on Saturday.

According to the NHK broadcaster, there could be a failure in the gas supply due to a malfunction of the valve or due to damage to the tube through which the gas is supplied. This opinion was expressed during a meeting of the expert commission of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) with representatives of the Japanese Ministry of education, Culture, sports, Science, and Technology.

Japan launched the Epsilon-6 rocket with eight satellites from the Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on October 12. The rocket was 26 meters (85.3 feet) long and weighed 95.6 tons. Five previous Epsilon rocket launches have been successful.