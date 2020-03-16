UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Technical Issues Will Not Affect Planned Launches Of Proton-M Rocket - Khrunichev Center

Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:40 AM

Technical Issues Will Not Affect Planned Launches of Proton-M Rocket - Khrunichev Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Khrunichev State Research and Production Center is ready to ensure the implementation of planned launches of Proton-M carriers with Express telecommunications satellites despite technical issues related to the discovery of faulty components in the rocket, Alexei Varochko, the director general of the Khrunichev Center, told Sputnik.

"In accordance with the availability of manufactured launch vehicles and those that are being produced, the company is ready to ensure all planned launch campaigns in 2020 and 2021," Varochko said.

Moreover, Varochko said that Proton-M carrier, planned to be used for the launch of the Russian-European ExoMars mission in 2022, will be double-checked for low-quality components similar to those previously found in the rocket for Express communications satellites' launches.

Related Topics

Company Vehicles 2020 All Satellites

Recent Stories

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

4 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

4 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

7 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss nat ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Education certifies over 22,000 teache ..

8 hours ago

SCMC announces names of members of Emirati Childre ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.