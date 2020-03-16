Technical Issues Will Not Affect Planned Launches of Proton-M Rocket - Khrunichev Center

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Khrunichev State Research and Production Center is ready to ensure the implementation of planned launches of Proton-M carriers with Express telecommunications satellites despite technical issues related to the discovery of faulty components in the rocket, Alexei Varochko, the director general of the Khrunichev Center, told Sputnik.

"In accordance with the availability of manufactured launch vehicles and those that are being produced, the company is ready to ensure all planned launch campaigns in 2020 and 2021," Varochko said.

Moreover, Varochko said that Proton-M carrier, planned to be used for the launch of the Russian-European ExoMars mission in 2022, will be double-checked for low-quality components similar to those previously found in the rocket for Express communications satellites' launches.