Technical Malfunction, Human Factor Likely Cause of Kharkiv Plane Crash - Official

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Ukrainian investigators believe that the cause of the An-26 plane crash in the Kharkiv region last week could have been technical malfunctions and the human factor, but all versions are being considered, Deputy Prime Minister and First Minister for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky, who heads the government commission to investigate the plane crash.

"The investigation is considering several different versions of the plane crash. However, it has become clear that technical malfunctions that took place were exacerbated by the human factor," Urusky wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

At the same time, he noted that the decoding of the AN-26 flight recorders continues.

"The decryption process is expected to end this week," the minister said.

According to him, the results of a DNA examination are also expected in at least two weeks, which will expedite the identification of the victims' bodies.

Urusky also said that investigators ordered a number of forensic medical examinations, gathered documents on the organization and conduct of flights and interrogated more than 40 witnesses to the disaster. In addition, at a separate site on the territory of the military unit, the aircraft fuselage is already being assembled, the fragments of which were transported there from the crash site.

The plane crashed near the Chuhuiv town of Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv Region late on Friday while performing a training flight. Of 27 people aboard, 26 died and another is currently in the hospital with critical injuries.