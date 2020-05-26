MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) A technical malfunction could have caused the hard landing of a Mi-8 military helicopter in Anadyr in Russia's Far East, a source in emergencies services said Tuesday.

A Mi-8 military helicopter made a hard landing early in the morning at Anadyr airport, according to preliminary data, four people were killed.

"The preliminary cause of the helicopter crash is a technical malfunction," the source said.

The authorities of the Chukotka Autonomous Area have confirmed that four people were killed in the Mi-8 emergency landing.