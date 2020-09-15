UrduPoint.com
Technical Meeting Of Turkish, Greek Military Teams Begins In NATO Headquarters - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th September 2020 | 07:12 PM

Technical Meeting of Turkish, Greek Military Teams Begins in NATO Headquarters - Reports

A technical meeting between the military delegations from Greece and Turkey began at the NATO headquarters, Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) A technical meeting between the military delegations from Greece and Turkey began at the NATO headquarters, Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The two countries are contesting drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus shore.

More Stories From World

