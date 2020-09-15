Technical Meeting of Turkish, Greek Military Teams Begins in NATO Headquarters - Reports

A technical meeting between the military delegations from Greece and Turkey began at the NATO headquarters, Anadolu news agency reported Tuesday, citing the Turkish Defense Ministry

The two countries are contesting drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea off Cyprus shore.