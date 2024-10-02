Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A technical problem forced an airplane carrying Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to return to an airport in Mexico after spending hours circling in the air.

Lula was heading back to Brazil after attending the inauguration of Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum when the issue arose after takeoff.

The crew carried out the necessary safety procedures to solve the problem and burned off fuel so the presidential jet could land, Brazil's air force said in a statement.

Lula would change aircraft to return to Brazil, it said.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware showed the Brazilian Air Force Airbus A319 circling over Felipe Angeles airport near Mexico City for around five hours before landing.