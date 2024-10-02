Open Menu

Technical Problem Forces Lula's Plane To Return To Mexico

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Technical problem forces Lula's plane to return to Mexico

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) A technical problem forced an airplane carrying Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva to return to an airport in Mexico after spending hours circling in the air.

Lula was heading back to Brazil after attending the inauguration of Mexico's new president, Claudia Sheinbaum when the issue arose after takeoff.

The crew carried out the necessary safety procedures to solve the problem and burned off fuel so the presidential jet could land, Brazil's air force said in a statement.

Lula would change aircraft to return to Brazil, it said.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware showed the Brazilian Air Force Airbus A319 circling over Felipe Angeles airport near Mexico City for around five hours before landing.

Related Topics

Mexico City Angeles Brazil Mexico Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

2 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

8 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

8 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

8 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

17 hours ago
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

17 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

18 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

18 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

18 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

18 hours ago
 Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

20 hours ago

More Stories From World