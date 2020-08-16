Technicians of Belarus' National State TV and Radio Company to Go on Strike - Union

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) Technical personnel of Belarus' state-run National State tv and Radio Company are saying they might go on strike amid protests in the country, Chairman of the Belarusian Union of Journalists Andrey Krivosheev has told Sputnik.

Earlier, the company's employees met with Natalia Eismont, the spokeswoman of President Alexander Lukashenko, and the upper chamber's speaker, Natalya Kochanova, regarding the coverage of the protests in the aftermath of the presidential election. While some have said that the sides reached a compromise, others have claimed that the authorities asked for another meeting.

"The technical personnel, not the correspondents, are talking about going on strike," Krivosheev said, adding that the broadcasting will not be disrupted.