Technology Firm Accenture Hit By Ransomware Attack With 'No Impact' on Systems - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2021) Technology firm Accenture was hit by a cyberattack from the hacking group Lockbit that has had no impact on their operations or systems, the company told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Through our security controls and protocols, we identified irregular activity in one of our environments. We immediately contained the matter and isolated the affected servers. We fully restored our affected systems from back up. There was no impact on Accenture's operations, or on our clients' systems," Accenture said.

Lockbit posted a countdown clock on their leak website Tuesday night that would purportedly publish all of the hacked information when time ran out on Wednesday, according to tech news outlet ZDNet.

According to the publication, the post included a note saying that Accenture is "beyond privacy and security" and that the hackers hope their services are "better than what I saw as an insider," suggesting that the leak was internal. "If you're interested in buying some databases, reach us." It is not currently known where the leak came from.

The company's stock fell sharply Wednesday morning following reports of the hack, having since shown signs of recovery following their assurance that operations and systems remain unaffected by the attack.