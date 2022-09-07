VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) Tectonic changes have taken place in the system of international relations, and the role of the Asia-Pacific region has increased, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"Recently, irreversible ... tectonic changes have taken place in the entire system of international relations.

The role of dynamic, promising states and regions of the world has significantly increased. And above all, of course, the Asia-Pacific region. Its countries have become new centers of economic and technological growth, points of attraction for personnel, capital, production," Putin told the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

Asian economies are growing faster than the Western ones, and this trend will persist in the future, the president added.

