Tedros Calls for 'Global Effort' to Vaccinate 30% of Global Population by End of Year

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom called on Wednesday for global effort to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the global population against COVID-19 by the end of September and at least 30 percent by the end of the year.

"At the World Health Assembly last week, I called for a massive global effort to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population of every country by the end of September and at least 30 percent by the end of the year. COVAX is key to achieving these targets ... We need COVAX to be fully financed to ensure a diverse portfolio that meets countries' needs. we need export restrictions to be lifted, we need companies to prioritize COVAX," Tedros said at the Gavi COVAX AMC Summit.