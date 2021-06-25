Tedros Says Africa Needs Greater Access to COVID-19 Vaccines as Situation 'Worrisome'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday issued an urgent call to give Africa greater access to coronavirus vaccines, describing the situation in many countries of the region as "worrisome."

"The problem is vaccine supply ... there is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there is no vaccine.

So, the problem is lack of access to vaccines," Tedros said at a press briefing.

The official went on to further stress the dire situation in that regard.

"It's lack of vaccines. It's not hesitancy, it's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially in Africa, is very worrisome," Tedros added.

According to the World Health Organization, just above 1% of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated.