UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tedros Says Africa Needs Greater Access To COVID-19 Vaccines As Situation 'Worrisome'

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 25th June 2021 | 11:20 PM

Tedros Says Africa Needs Greater Access to COVID-19 Vaccines as Situation 'Worrisome'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2021) WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday issued an urgent call to give Africa greater access to coronavirus vaccines, describing the situation in many countries of the region as "worrisome."

"The problem is vaccine supply ... there is no vaccine. You can't even talk about delivery or absorption capacity when there is no vaccine.

So, the problem is lack of access to vaccines," Tedros said at a press briefing.

The official went on to further stress the dire situation in that regard.

"It's lack of vaccines. It's not hesitancy, it's lack of vaccines. And the situation in many low-income countries, especially in Africa, is very worrisome," Tedros added.

According to the World Health Organization, just above 1% of Africa's population has been fully vaccinated.

Related Topics

Africa World Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Launches 2 More Drone Strikes at Taliban Positi ..

56 minutes ago

Spaniard, two Ethiopian MSF workers killed in Ethi ..

56 minutes ago

Major business group calls for US to open to Europ ..

56 minutes ago

British police seize 'record' haul of cryptocurren ..

56 minutes ago

US Justice Department challenges Georgia voting ru ..

56 minutes ago

UN Syria envoy says cross-border access must stay ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.