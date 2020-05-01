UrduPoint.com
Tedros Says WHO Had Agreement With Beijing In January To Send Int'l Experts To Help China

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 11:07 PM

Tedros Says WHO Had Agreement With Beijing in January to Send Int'l Experts to Help China

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that WHO had "groundbreaking" negotiations with China which led to sending WHO's team there and learning about the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that WHO had "groundbreaking" negotiations with China which led to sending WHO's team there and learning about the coronavirus.

"That is the time when we also agreed with China to send international experts to go and assist China, to check for themselves, which was a groundbreaking negotiation and agreement. China agreed," Tedros said during a briefing.

Tedros added that international experts from the United States, Russia, Japan, South Korea and other countries traveled to China in late January with WHO.

WHO declared the highest level of health emergency on January 30, shortly after the international experts did their assessment on the situation with COVID-19.

Your Thoughts and Comments

