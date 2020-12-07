Tedros Says WHO Had No Official Contacts With US' Biden Team So Far

The World Health Organization is yet to have any formal discussions with the team of presumed US President-elect Joe Biden as it is still in the midst of a transition process, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The World Health Organization is yet to have any formal discussions with the team of presumed US President-elect Joe Biden as it is still in the midst of a transition process, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

"As you know, they are in transition and the team is not formed in full. So there cannot be formal or organized discussions when they're doing their transition. We will let you know when we have contacts, when we have formal engagements, but so far we haven't done any discussion with the group as a group. As you know, some of them were just announced a few hours ago," Tedros said at a briefing.

While the outcome of the November 3 US presidential election is yet to be officially declared, all major US media have named Biden the winner.

Meanwhile, incumbent President Donald Trump announced that he had instructed his team to start the transition process, while not giving up on the attempts to contest the vote.

In early July, Trump notified the United Nations that the US would withdraw from the WHO. During the coronavirus pandemic, Trump emerged as a vociferous critic of the organization, accusing it of close ties with China and failure to properly tackle the global spread of the disease.

The withdrawal will not take effect until July 2021, which means that the next US president might chose to rescind the decision.