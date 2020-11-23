UrduPoint.com
Tedros Thanks G20 Leaders For Support For WHO, Commitment To COVAX Vaccine Access Facility

Mon 23rd November 2020 | 10:59 PM

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday thanked the leaders of the G20 countries for their support for the organization and global efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic, in particular for the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX)

On Sunday, in the final statement adopted after a two-day G20 summit, the participants expressed their support for all collaborative global efforts, including the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and COVAX, as well as vowed to take measures to ensure universal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

"At the G20 leaders summit on Saturday, it was very encouraging to hear world leaders expressing their support for WHO and their commitment to the ACT-Accelerator. Thank you," Tedros said at a press conference.

The COVAX Facility was established by the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate the development of vaccines against coronavirus and ensure that all countries across the world have equal access. Over 180 countries are currently involved in the COVAX Facility.

