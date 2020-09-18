UrduPoint.com
Tedros Thanks UK, Egypt, Indonesia For Joining COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) The World Health Organization (WHO) chief thanked on Friday the United Kingdom, Egypt and Indonesia for joining the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility).

Self-financing participants were required to confirm their intent to join the initiative by August 31 and turn it into binding commitments by September 18

"I want to thank the UK, Egypt and Indonesia for announcing they will be joining COVAX," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

COVAX is co-led by the the WHO, Gavi vaccine alliance and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator under the WHO auspices to bring together vaccine developers from different countries in a common quest for a safe COVID-19 vaccine.

