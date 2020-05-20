Tedros Thanks WHA Member States for Support, Solidarity Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus thanked on Wednesday all the countries that participated in the World Health Assembly (WHA) earlier this week for their support and solidarity in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The WHA convened from Monday to Tuesday in a move to bring all countries on board in their joint response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, the member states adopted a resolution calling for solidarity and intensified the joint response to the pandemic, with equal and fair access to COVID-19 treatments. The resolution also suggests an evaluation of the response to the disease.

"Deep thanks to Member States who have expressed their support & solidarity at the #WHA73 & throughout the pandemic. I am inspired by their commitment to fighting #COVID19 & saving lives. I hope next #WHA74 we will meet in Geneva to celebrate a victory against this common threat," Tedros wrote on Twitter.

The WHO chief, in particular, thanked those countries that committed to support the organization's efforts to combat the pandemic despite Washington's decision to suspend funding after questioning its handling of the pandemic and calling it "China-centric."