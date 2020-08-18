UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tedros Urges Against 'Vaccine Nationalism' To Avert Another Collapse Of Global Supplies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Tedros Urges Against 'Vaccine Nationalism' to Avert Another Collapse of Global Supplies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The nationalistic approaches of certain countries played a role in the collapse of global supply chain at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and action should now be taken to avert "vaccine nationalism" and not repeat the mistakes of the past, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that the world saw an air transport collapse during the first months of the pandemic, which disrupted key global supply chains. Some countries, he noted, banned exports of essential medical items and requisitioned them for national use.

"Supply nationalism exacerbated the pandemic and contributed to the total failure of the global supply chain. For a period of time, some countries were without key supplies, such as key items for health workers who were dealing with surging cases of COVID-19," Tedros said.

According to the WHO chief, it is vital to "not repeat the same mistakes" as medicines and vaccines "come through the pipeline."

"We need to prevent vaccine nationalism," he stressed.

The WHO is working with governments and the private sector to ensure equitable access to vaccines, "starting with those at highest risk," the secretary-general added.

Related Topics

World Exports Same Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Board Summit to discuss pathways to gender-balance ..

19 minutes ago

Headline 01: HUAWEI AppGallery Bolsters Itself wit ..

33 minutes ago

UNA Media Forum to host MWL Secretary-General next ..

49 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif, Bilawal lashes out at PTI for two ..

1 hour ago

Chacha Chicago says he will not watch matches afte ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.