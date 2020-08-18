Tedros Urges Against 'Vaccine Nationalism' to Avert Another Collapse of Global Supplies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) The nationalistic approaches of certain countries played a role in the collapse of global supply chain at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and action should now be taken to avert "vaccine nationalism" and not repeat the mistakes of the past, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a briefing, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that the world saw an air transport collapse during the first months of the pandemic, which disrupted key global supply chains. Some countries, he noted, banned exports of essential medical items and requisitioned them for national use.

"Supply nationalism exacerbated the pandemic and contributed to the total failure of the global supply chain. For a period of time, some countries were without key supplies, such as key items for health workers who were dealing with surging cases of COVID-19," Tedros said.

According to the WHO chief, it is vital to "not repeat the same mistakes" as medicines and vaccines "come through the pipeline."

"We need to prevent vaccine nationalism," he stressed.

The WHO is working with governments and the private sector to ensure equitable access to vaccines, "starting with those at highest risk," the secretary-general added.