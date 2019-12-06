Teen admits attempted murder of French boy at London gallery

A British teenager on Friday pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a six-year-old French boy, who was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform of London's Tate Modern art gallery

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :A British teenager on Friday pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of a six-year-old French boy, who was thrown from the 10th floor viewing platform of London 's Tate Modern art gallery.

Jonty Bravery, 18, admitted the charge during a hearing at the Central Criminal Court.

He was remanded in custody pending psychiatric reports and sentencing on February 17.

The young boy suffered a broken spine, legs and arm in the attack, which happened in front of horrified visitors to the riverside contemporary art gallery on August 4.

Bravery, who was 17 at the time of the attack, appeared in court via videolink and spoke only to confirm his name, adding that his nationality as "white British".