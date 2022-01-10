Teen arrested in Sweden after two injured in school knife attack

A teenage boy was arrested in southern Sweden on Monday after wounding a student and a teacher with a knife, police said, with media reporting the suspect had links to a similar attack in August

Stockholm, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2022 ) :A teenage boy was arrested in southern Sweden on Monday after wounding a student and a teacher with a knife, police said, with media reporting the suspect had links to a similar attack in August.

Police were alerted to the school in the town of Kristianstad shortly after 9 am (0800 GMT), after receiving a report that at least one person had received injuries from a knife.

"He entered our classroom with a speaker playing music and a black 'corona mask'.

At first we thought it was a prank," an unnamed student told newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The assailant then turned towards the teacher and "started kicking", the student said, adding that the class then started running out of the building.

Just seven minutes after the initial call, the police were able to arrest the suspect in a "relatively undramatic" way, local police chief Anders Olofsson told reporters.

A teacher, aged 55, and another student, aged 16, were injured in the attack.