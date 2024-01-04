Teen darts star Littler eyes future glory after final defeat

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Teenage darts sensation Luke Littler says he has what it takes to become a world champion after falling at the final hurdle in his history-making bid.

The 16-year-old debutant set London's Alexandra Palace alight during the PDC World Darts Championship, which began in mid-December.

He was one win away from becoming the youngest world champion after a gripping run to the final.

But new world number one Luke Humphries came out on top on Wednesday, winning 7-4 to lift the Sid Waddell trophy for the first time.

Littler said the experience had been "unbelievable", apologising for not being able to "give the crowd what they wanted".

"I just wanted to win one game and come back after Christmas, that was the only goal I set, so this is a massive bonus," he said.

"No one likes losing. I have not really lost much, so to lose on that stage I can't really be angry. The only thing I am angry about is that I lost a lot of legs on my throw and I was just chasing Luke.

"I have won six games here so why can't I go and win seven here in years to come? I have gained a lot of experience and stage experience." Littler, who left school last year to concentrate on his darts, said he wants to be an inspiration to other youngsters.

"I hope I have caught lots of young people's minds to get on a board and just try it out," he said.

"If they don't like it that's fine but I'd advise them to give it a go because it is a good sport and once you get into it you'll always love it.

"

Littler won £200,000 ($255,000) for finishing second at Alexandra Palace and now has even more earning power due to his celebrity status.

"I have just got to be myself and be the Luke Littler I have been here for the last three to four weeks," he said.

"It has changed me a lot. I have broken into the top 32, I have got a bit of money now, which is going to help.

"Getting into the top 32 will definitely help me qualify for pretty much every event in the year."

It was a landmark success for Humphries, who has now won four of the past five major televised tournaments in the PDC (Professional Darts Corporation). But the 28-year-old knew he had to take his chances against Littler.

"I could not put into words how great this feels," he said. "I was thinking I had to win this one because he is going to dominate world darts. When I was on the brink of winning he was relentless.

"He is an incredible talent and I had to win this one tonight -- he is going to win plenty, that's for sure.

"We will never ever see the likes of him again at that age, to go up on the world stage and produce those darts in the final. I love the kid to bits, he is a real credit. "I hope he plays in everything because it is special."

jw/pi