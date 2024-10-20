Teen Defender Rothe Lifts Union Past Struggling Holstein Kiel
Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Teenage defender Tom Rothe set up an early goal and scored late to seal a 2-0 win for Union Berlin at struggling newcomers Holstein Kiel.
The 19-year-old gave Union the perfect start, his pinpoint cross finding Aljoscha Kemlein in the box to head the Berliners in front after 18 minutes.
Kemlein's goal was his debut strike for the top side and made the 20-year-old the first Union junior product to score in the Bundesliga.
With Kiel, who are yet to taste victory after their maiden promotion to the top flight in the summer, pushing on the counter, Rothe headed in a Laszlo Benes corner in the 89th minute.
The win was Union's first away victory this season and sent them past Borussia Dortmund into fifth place on the table, three points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Rothe, who switched from Dortmund to Union in the summer, was expected to play mostly a back-up role this campaign but the deadline-day departure of Germany left-back Robin Gosens thrust him into the first team.
He has since started every match for Union in the league this season.
Union coach Bo Svensson said his side was not getting carried away with their strong start to the season, which has them in the European spots.
"We've played just seven games and our focus is on the next one," said Svensson.
"We have not forgotten what happened last year," he added, referring to Union needing a last-day win to avoid relegation.
In Sunday's late game, two assists and a goal from Germany striker Marvin Ducksch helped Werder Bremen come from a goal down to win 4-2 at 10-man Wolfsburg.
Wolfsburg's Tiago Tomas nudged the ball across the line to open the scoring but Mitchell Weiser's brilliant karate kick goal in first-half injury time, set up by a Ducksch pass, gave Bremen hope.
Marco Gruell set up Felix Agu to score on 51 minutes, giving Bremen the lead and Ducksch put the visitors further in front from a Weiser assist just over a quarter of an hour later.
Wolfsburg's Patrick Wimmer saw straight red just three minutes after coming on for a nasty challenge from behind on Gruell.
Gruell got revenge shortly after, scoring Bremen's fourth to put them on track to win despite a late Joakim Maehle consolation.
dwi/ea
