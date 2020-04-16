(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) A teenager has been detained in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for preparing an armed attack on a school, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"Russia's FSB has detained a Krasnoyarsk resident, born in 2006, preparing an armed attack on a school.

A sawed-off hunting shotgun, supposed improvised explosive devices, means of communication and personal diaries containing information about the planned crime have been seized," the FSB said in a statement.

A procedural decision will be made after analyzing weapons, ammunition and other objects and documents, the FSB went on to say.