- Home
- World
- News
- Teen Detained in Russia's Siberia for Preparing Armed Attack on School - Security Service
Teen Detained In Russia's Siberia For Preparing Armed Attack On School - Security Service
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:17 PM
A teenager has been detained in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for preparing an armed attack on a school, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) A teenager has been detained in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk for preparing an armed attack on a school, the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"Russia's FSB has detained a Krasnoyarsk resident, born in 2006, preparing an armed attack on a school.
A sawed-off hunting shotgun, supposed improvised explosive devices, means of communication and personal diaries containing information about the planned crime have been seized," the FSB said in a statement.
A procedural decision will be made after analyzing weapons, ammunition and other objects and documents, the FSB went on to say.