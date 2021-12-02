Teen Gunman in Michigan School Shooting Facing Life in Prison - Prosecutor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) A 15-year old sophomore who killed four in the recent high school shooting near Detroit is facing life behind bars, Prosecutor Karen McDonald told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked to confirm whether he is facing life in prison, McDonald stated, "That is correct."

On Tuesday, a teen opened fire in a high school near Detroit. Four students were killed and seven other individuals were injured.