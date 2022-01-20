UrduPoint.com

Teen Pilot Completes Round-the-world Feat

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Teen pilot completes round-the-world feat

"It was harder than I imagined," said teenage pilot Zara Rutherford on Thursday after completing a solo, round-the-world flying odyssey with the aim of getting into the record books

Kortrijk, Belgium, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :"It was harder than I imagined," said teenage pilot Zara Rutherford on Thursday after completing a solo, round-the-world flying odyssey with the aim of getting into the record books.

The 19-year-old touched down at an airfield outside the Belgian town of Kortrijk to a crowd of journalists, well-wishers and family, laying claim to being the youngest woman to have circumnavigated the globe alone in a cockpit.

She set off, just over five months ago, on 18 August, 2021.

"It's very strange being back here," she told a media conference, adding that, after an epic journey with stops in nearly 30 countries, she was looking forward to putting her feet up for a while in just one place.

"I'd like to do nothing next week" she laughed.

Rutherford, who has Belgian and British nationality, fielded questions in English, French and Dutch. Both her parents are pilots, and her father flew for Britain's air force.

She explained that Russia's vast, frozen expanse of Siberia was the "scariest" leg of her journey: a place of overwhelming distance between habitations, and where the temperature fell below minus 30 degrees Celsius (-22 degrees Fahrenheit).

"I'd be going hundreds and hundreds of kilometres without seeing anything human -- I mean no electricity cables, no roads, no people -- and I thought 'if the engine stopped now I'd have a really big problem'," she said.

Navigating the world in a tiny, 325-kilogramme (717-pound) Shark UL single-propellor plane, loaned to her under a sponsorship deal, meant she had to skirt around clouds and could not fly at night.

The restrictions meant many times she had to divert or make hasty landings -- including taking to ground quickly early this month, just a short distance from Dubai, to avoid getting caught in the first thunderstorm that city had seen in two years.

There was also a long three-week stretch for most of November in a Russian eastern coastal town called Ayan where she could not take off because of the weather, relying on kind locals who were "very willing to help with anything I might need".

Related Topics

Weather World Electricity Russia Dubai Ayan August November Women Family Media From

Recent Stories

UN General Assembly Adopts by Consensus Resolution ..

UN General Assembly Adopts by Consensus Resolution Rejecting Any Denial of Holoc ..

2 seconds ago
 Government College University forms committee to p ..

Government College University forms committee to prepare agenda for Syndicate me ..

3 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Says No 'Minor Incursions' After Biden's ..

Zelenskyy Says No 'Minor Incursions' After Biden's Remarks on Consequences of In ..

5 seconds ago
 Sindh High Court directs respondents to submit rep ..

Sindh High Court directs respondents to submit reply, explaining delimitation of ..

6 seconds ago
 Security team wins GCU Staff cricket tournament

Security team wins GCU Staff cricket tournament

8 seconds ago
 Polish researchers invent anti-smog sound cannon

Polish researchers invent anti-smog sound cannon

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.