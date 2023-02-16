Teen Rescued in Turkey After Spending 10 Days Under Rubble - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) A 17-year-old girl was pulled alive from under the rubble in southern Turkey on Thursday, about 248 hours after devastating earthquakes collapsed thousands of homes and killed 36,187 people, media said.

Aleyna Olmaz was rescued from under the debris of a destroyed building in Dulkadiroglu district of Kahramanmaras province and taken to a hospital, Anadolu news agency reported.

A photo from the scene showed the teen conscious and being rehydrated by first responders.

Hope is fading that more survivors will be found after at least two quakes hit southern Turkey and northwestern Syria on February 6. Dozens of countries have sent search-and-rescue teams to the affected areas to speed up rescue efforts.