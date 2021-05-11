(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A male teenager, suspected of having started a shooting in a school in Russia's Kazan, was detained, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Law enforcement officers have detained a teenager, who is suspected of being behind the school shooting," the spokesman said, adding that the suspected attacker is aged roughly 17.