UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Teen School Shooter Detained In Russia's Kazan - Emergencies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:20 PM

Teen School Shooter Detained in Russia's Kazan - Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) A male teenager, suspected of having started a shooting in a school in Russia's Kazan, was detained, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Law enforcement officers have detained a teenager, who is suspected of being behind the school shooting," the spokesman said, adding that the suspected attacker is aged roughly 17.

Related Topics

Russia Male Kazan

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

28 minutes ago

EU Calls for Relaunch of Direct Israeli-Palestinia ..

1 minute ago

FPCCI delegation calls on Ali Zaidi

1 minute ago

Turkey Vows to Defend Palestinians After Row With ..

1 minute ago

English National Ballet dancer convicted of sexual ..

2 minutes ago

Bierhoff to 'intensify' talks with Flick about Ger ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.